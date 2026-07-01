Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for AR Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AR. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.35.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Antero Resources’ earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, suggesting stronger expected profitability ahead. Antero Resources analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted Antero Resources’ earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, suggesting stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The biggest upward revisions included FY2026 EPS rising to $4.12 and FY2027 EPS rising to $4.16, both signaling improving long-term earnings expectations for the natural gas producer. Antero Resources analyst estimate updates

The biggest upward revisions included FY2026 EPS rising to $4.12 and FY2027 EPS rising to $4.16, both signaling improving long-term earnings expectations for the natural gas producer. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Antero Resources despite the higher estimates, indicating analysts are not yet turning fully bullish on the shares. Antero Resources analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Antero Resources despite the higher estimates, indicating analysts are not yet turning fully bullish on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Antero Resources from $56 to $48, which can weigh on investor expectations even though the firm still rates the stock Overweight. Morgan Stanley price target change

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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