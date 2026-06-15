Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for BAH Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton's current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Booz Allen Hamilton

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton, including FY2027 to $6.07, FY2028 to $6.77, and FY2029 to $7.85, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton, including FY2027 to $6.07, FY2028 to $6.77, and FY2029 to $7.85, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly forecasts were also increased for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a more favorable earnings outlook.

Quarterly forecasts were also increased for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing a more favorable earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed slightly for Q4 2028 EPS to $1.98 from $1.99, but the change was minimal and does not materially alter the broader upbeat forecast.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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