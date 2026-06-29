Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for GWRE Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software's current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3%

GWRE opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $102.30 and a one year high of $272.60.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $509,632.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 131,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,568,595.10. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $308,011.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,536,071.58. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 29,709 shares of company stock worth $3,740,332 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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