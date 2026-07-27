Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for NOG Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.62.

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Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:NOG opened at $21.17 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. Northern Oil and Gas's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 25,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,713,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,240,813.60. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,492,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,167,971 shares of the company's stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 629,197 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $11,295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 421,809 shares of the company's stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 351,490 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $8,115,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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