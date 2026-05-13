Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MOH Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $327.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.33.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after purchasing an additional 201,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after buying an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock worth $244,796,000 after buying an additional 447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,882 shares of the company's stock worth $185,929,000 after buying an additional 267,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Molina Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Molina Healthcare to $205, reinforcing a more optimistic valuation view even though the rating remained “Hold.”

Truist Financial raised its price target on Molina Healthcare to $205, reinforcing a more optimistic valuation view even though the rating remained “Hold.” Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $209, signaling confidence that the shares can continue moving higher from current levels.

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $209, signaling confidence that the shares can continue moving higher from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird issued a positive outlook for Molina Healthcare’s stock, adding to the recent batch of bullish analyst commentary.

Robert W. Baird issued a positive outlook for Molina Healthcare’s stock, adding to the recent batch of bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.22 from $5.06, and also nudged up its Q1 2027 EPS view, suggesting slightly better earnings expectations.

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.22 from $5.06, and also nudged up its Q1 2027 EPS view, suggesting slightly better earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Molina Healthcare and The MolinaCares Accord donated $120,000 to support programming for young adults with disabilities, a reputationally positive but financially immaterial announcement. Article Title

Molina Healthcare and The MolinaCares Accord donated $120,000 to support programming for young adults with disabilities, a reputationally positive but financially immaterial announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved governance and bylaw changes at the annual meeting, which is a routine corporate update with limited immediate impact on earnings. Article Title

Shareholders approved governance and bylaw changes at the annual meeting, which is a routine corporate update with limited immediate impact on earnings. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate and slightly cut its Q3 2026 forecast, indicating some caution around longer-term earnings momentum.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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