Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SIGI Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.33.

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Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 2.1%

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $100.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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