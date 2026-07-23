Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $90.39 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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