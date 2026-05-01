Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for EMBJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMBJ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.43.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of EMBJ stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $80.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBJ. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q1‑2026 to $0.28 from $0.26; Q1‑2027 to $0.46 from $0.42; Q3‑2027 to $1.12 from $1.08), signaling better-than-expected near‑term profitability trends. MarketBeat: EMBJ estimate updates

Zacks raised multiple quarterly EPS forecasts (examples: Q1‑2026 to $0.28 from $0.26; Q1‑2027 to $0.46 from $0.42; Q3‑2027 to $1.12 from $1.08), signaling better-than-expected near‑term profitability trends. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also pushed up full‑year and multi‑year targets (FY2026 to ~$2.87 from $2.80; FY2027 to $3.73 from $3.61; FY2028 to $4.58 from $4.40), implying stronger medium‑term earnings growth expectations that support valuation expansion. MarketBeat: EMBJ multi‑year outlook

Zacks also pushed up full‑year and multi‑year targets (FY2026 to ~$2.87 from $2.80; FY2027 to $3.73 from $3.61; FY2028 to $4.58 from $4.40), implying stronger medium‑term earnings growth expectations that support valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate lifts, Zacks retained a "Hold" rating on EMBJ, so analysts see upside in numbers but have not moved to a Buy — a reminder that the upgrades may reflect modeling tweaks rather than a full sentiment shift. MarketBeat: Zacks rating

Despite the estimate lifts, Zacks retained a "Hold" rating on EMBJ, so analysts see upside in numbers but have not moved to a Buy — a reminder that the upgrades may reflect modeling tweaks rather than a full sentiment shift. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year estimates cited in the reports sit around $2.87–$2.89 per share, so investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and order/backlog updates to confirm the trend. MarketBeat: EMBJ consensus

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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