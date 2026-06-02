Zacks Research Predicts Groupon's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Groupon's current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). Groupon had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 717.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRPN. Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRPN

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Groupon has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $718.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Groupon by 64.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,480 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 248,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Groupon by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 432.6% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 81,366 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Groupon by 24.1% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 102,118 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Groupon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Groupon, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations. The firm now sees FY2027 EPS at $0.69 and FY2028 EPS at $0.99, both slightly higher than prior forecasts.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Groupon, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations. The firm now sees FY2027 EPS at $0.69 and FY2028 EPS at $0.99, both slightly higher than prior forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged up Q4 2026 EPS estimates to $0.19 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates to $0.34, suggesting some confidence in Groupon’s path to better profitability.

Analysts also nudged up Q4 2026 EPS estimates to $0.19 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates to $0.34, suggesting some confidence in Groupon’s path to better profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Groupon’s Q1 2026 earnings call and transcript drew attention to the company’s turnaround efforts, including an “AI gambit,” but the coverage framed the outlook as cautious rather than clearly positive. Groupon Earnings Call: AI Gambit Amid Turnaround Risks

Groupon’s Q1 2026 earnings call and transcript drew attention to the company’s turnaround efforts, including an “AI gambit,” but the coverage framed the outlook as cautious rather than clearly positive. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term earnings estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028, which can pressure sentiment by implying a slower short-term recovery.

Zacks Research cut near-term earnings estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028, which can pressure sentiment by implying a slower short-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: The company is still expected to post a full-year loss this year, with consensus EPS at $(0.02), keeping focus on Groupon’s ongoing profitability challenges.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform's targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

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