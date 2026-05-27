Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics' current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS.

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IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 45.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,435,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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