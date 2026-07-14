Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Freedom Capital raised Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Range Resources Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.91 from $0.74, which is a positive revision for that period and suggests slightly better long-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.91 from $0.74, which is a positive revision for that period and suggests slightly better long-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also kept its FY2027 estimate at $3.19 per share, still below the broader current-year consensus of $3.50, indicating expectations remain cautious overall.

The firm also kept its FY2027 estimate at $3.19 per share, still below the broader current-year consensus of $3.50, indicating expectations remain cautious overall. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS estimates to $3.29 from $3.48, signaling lower near-term earnings expectations for Range Resources NYSE: RRC .

Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS estimates to $3.29 from $3.48, signaling lower near-term earnings expectations for . Negative Sentiment: Q3 2026 EPS was reduced to $0.57 from $0.67, Q4 2026 EPS to $0.79 from $0.85, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.92 from $1.00, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.70 from $0.78, and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.72, reinforcing a softer earnings trajectory.

Q3 2026 EPS was reduced to $0.57 from $0.67, Q4 2026 EPS to $0.79 from $0.85, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.92 from $1.00, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.70 from $0.78, and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.72, reinforcing a softer earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks Research noted surging implied volatility in RRC options, suggesting traders are bracing for a larger move in the stock. Implied Volatility Surging for Range Resources Stock Options

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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