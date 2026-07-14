Zacks Research Predicts Unum Group's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group's FY2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.09.

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Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Unum Group by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 484,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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