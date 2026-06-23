Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical's FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

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Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,623,095 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $656,831,000 after purchasing an additional 328,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,380 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 414,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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