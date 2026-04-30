Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts' current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts' Q2 2028 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $169.00 to $139.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.6%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $175.51. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $30,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.85 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. The trade was a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is currently 144.86%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vail published its summer operations schedule, confirming lift, lodging and on-mountain programming that support non-winter revenue and help smooth seasonality; this can help summer visitation, F&B and lodging revenue. Vail Resorts announces summer operations schedule

Vail published its summer operations schedule, confirming lift, lodging and on-mountain programming that support non-winter revenue and help smooth seasonality; this can help summer visitation, F&B and lodging revenue. Negative Sentiment: New Hampshire officials have launched an investigation and the governor directed the attorney general to probe Vail’s practice of charging a “blended” sales tax on Epic Pass purchases; state leaders and customers have voiced outrage. The probe raises potential refund, penalty and compliance costs, plus reputational risk that could dent bookings or force changes to pass pricing/collection practices. Multiple outlets report the inquiry and political scrutiny. Vail Resorts add sales tax to Epic Pass purchases, sparking outrage NH launches investigation into Vail Resort’s Epic ski pass ‘blended sales tax’

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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