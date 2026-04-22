Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Zacks Research Upgrades AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
AFC Gamma logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFCG opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 44,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,373,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,506,344.54. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 519,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company's primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AFC Gamma Right Now?

Before you consider AFC Gamma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AFC Gamma wasn't on the list.

While AFC Gamma currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines