Zacks Research Upgrades Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Strong-Buy

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.50.

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Bank7 Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Harris sold 4,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $205,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,587. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bank7 by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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