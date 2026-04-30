Zacks Research Upgrades Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) to Hold

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRSL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brightstar Lottery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brightstar Lottery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brightstar Lottery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Brightstar Lottery alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery Stock Up 0.3%

BRSL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Brightstar Lottery has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brightstar Lottery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brightstar Lottery wasn't on the list.

While Brightstar Lottery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here