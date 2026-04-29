Zacks Research Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to "Hold"

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.70.

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Camping World Trading Down 1.7%

CWH opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $699.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Camping World has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Camping World News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings to watch: Camping World is scheduled to report Q1 results tomorrow, an event that could amplify moves caused by the litigation headlines or provide new clarity on inventory and demand trends. Earnings to watch

Q1 earnings to watch: Camping World is scheduled to report Q1 results tomorrow, an event that could amplify moves caused by the litigation headlines or provide new clarity on inventory and demand trends. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of a May 11, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and is investigating claims tied to purchases from April 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026—adding to litigation coordination risk. Faruqi & Faruqi alert

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of a May 11, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline and is investigating claims tied to purchases from April 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026—adding to litigation coordination risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert about a class action and loss recovery options for shareholders in the same class period, signaling multiple firms pursuing similar claims. Pomerantz alert

Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert about a class action and loss recovery options for shareholders in the same class period, signaling multiple firms pursuing similar claims. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and several other firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Rosen, Schall, Gross Law, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have filed or announced class‑action investigations alleging securities law violations and urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff roles—raising the likelihood of consolidated litigation and discovery that could be costly and distracting. Bronstein alert

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and several other firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Rosen, Schall, Gross Law, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have filed or announced class‑action investigations alleging securities law violations and urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff roles—raising the likelihood of consolidated litigation and discovery that could be costly and distracting. Negative Sentiment: Specific allegations reported by some firms reference inventory management issues and alleged misrepresentations that previously triggered a sharp one‑day stock drop (~24%), underscoring investor worry about possible restatements, regulatory scrutiny or material liabilities. PR Newswire investor alert

Specific allegations reported by some firms reference inventory management issues and alleged misrepresentations that previously triggered a sharp one‑day stock drop (~24%), underscoring investor worry about possible restatements, regulatory scrutiny or material liabilities. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms are emphasizing the May 11 deadline to file lead‑plaintiff motions—an accelerating timeline that increases near‑term headline risk and potential legal costs for the company. Gross Law Firm deadline notice

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

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