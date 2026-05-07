Zacks Research Upgrades Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) to Hold

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.75.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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