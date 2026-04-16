Zacks Research Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to "Hold"

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $281.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.11.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business's 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 384,570 shares of company stock valued at $60,504,690 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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