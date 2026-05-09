Zacks Research Upgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Strong-Buy

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVA. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $187.83.

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DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. DaVita has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $199.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,789 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 52.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting DaVita

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About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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