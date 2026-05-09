Zacks Research Upgrades Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) to "Hold"

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EPRX opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRX. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,398,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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