Zacks Research Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to "Hold"

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.18.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of SYNA opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $129.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,787.80. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Synaptics

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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