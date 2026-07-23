Zacks Research Upgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Strong-Buy

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.90.

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Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,964,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,012.47. This represents a 45.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,353 shares in the company, valued at $101,691.48. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,161,915 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,224 shares of the company's stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 175,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Travel + Leisure

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About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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