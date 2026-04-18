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Zacks Research Upgrades Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Versigent logo with background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to a hold rating on Thursday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — one Strong Buy, three Buy and two Hold — resulting in an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.25, with individual targets roughly from $28 to $47.
  • Shares were trading up about 6.4%, opening Thursday at $34.69, and the 12‑month range is $26.34 to $35.08.
  • Interested in Versigent? Here are five stocks we like better.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Versigent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Versigent

Versigent Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE VGNT opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Versigent has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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