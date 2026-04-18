Zacks Research Upgrades Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to Hold

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Versigent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

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Versigent Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE VGNT opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Versigent has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

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