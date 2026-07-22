Zacks Research Weighs in on APA's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA's current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut APA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of APA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of APA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.35.

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APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.35. APA has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of APA by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. APA's payout ratio is 23.31%.

APA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for APA to $2.99 from $2.60, suggesting improved longer-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for APA to $2.99 from $2.60, suggesting improved longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted FY2028 EPS estimates to $3.38 from $3.34 and increased several later-quarter forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027.

Zacks Research also lifted FY2028 EPS estimates to $3.38 from $3.34 and increased several later-quarter forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on APA while keeping its current full-year earnings consensus at $5.00 per share.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on APA while keeping its current full-year earnings consensus at $5.00 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut APA’s price target to $45 from $47 but still kept a positive rating, implying upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Susquehanna cut APA’s price target to $45 from $47 but still kept a rating, implying upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed APA’s Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $1.01, signaling weaker expectations further out.

Zacks Research trimmed APA’s Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $1.01, signaling weaker expectations further out. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 from $0.56, and cut FY2026 earnings expectations to $4.22 per share, which could pressure shares if investors focus on nearer-term profitability.

The firm also reduced its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 from $0.56, and cut FY2026 earnings expectations to $4.22 per share, which could pressure shares if investors focus on nearer-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: APA’s Q1 2028 EPS estimate was lowered to $1.03 from $1.15, adding to the cautious tone around intermediate-term earnings growth.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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