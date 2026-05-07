Zacks Research Weighs in on CSX's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for CSX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CSX's current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut CSX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.34.

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CSX Stock Up 1.3%

CSX stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CSX by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,165.80. This trade represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $3,740,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 165,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,876.28. The trade was a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CSX's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Trending Headlines about CSX

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About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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