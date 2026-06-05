Zacks Research Weighs in on Delek US's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.69.

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Delek US Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DK stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $337,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,716. This represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $2,749,502 over the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Delek US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Delek US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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