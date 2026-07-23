Zacks Research Weighs in on TriMas' Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas' current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

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TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

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TriMas Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. TriMas has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TriMas by 20,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1,958.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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