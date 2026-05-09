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Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Zalando logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Barclays upgraded Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating, while Sanford C. Bernstein also improved its view, moving the stock from “strong sell” to “hold.”
  • The latest analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with MarketBeat showing an overall average rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Zalando reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.20, missing expectations, but revenue came in slightly above estimates at $3.52 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Zalando.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zalando from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zalando

Zalando Trading Down 0.3%

ZLNDY opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.52. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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