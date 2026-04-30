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Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Zealand Pharma A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zealand Pharma is scheduled to report quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, with analysts expecting an EPS loss of ($1.3788) and revenue of $3.426M.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 19) the company posted a ($0.81) EPS—beating estimates—but missed on revenue ($10.79M vs. $19.69M consensus), and analysts forecast $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and -$1 EPS for the next.
  • The stock opened around $49 with a market cap of $3.5B and a P/E of 3.58; analyst coverage is mixed but the consensus rating is Moderate Buy, and the company’s pipeline includes the advanced asset dasiglucagon.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.3788) per share and revenue of $3.4260 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 48.10%. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ZLDPF opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 23.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLDPF shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

See Also

Earnings History for Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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