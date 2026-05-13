Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $256.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.55.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.22. The stock had a trading volume of 319,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,878. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Zebra Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zebra Technologies beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which usually supports the stock by signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum.

Zebra Technologies beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which usually supports the stock by signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised both full-year and second-quarter earnings guidance above analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in future profitability.

The company raised both full-year and second-quarter earnings guidance above analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $345 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels.

Needham reaffirmed its rating and set a $345 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management also lifted sales forecasts, reflecting improving demand tied to automation and supply-chain technology adoption.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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