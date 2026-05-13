Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.55.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Zebra Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zebra beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $4.75 versus $4.21 expected and revenue of $1.50 billion versus $1.48 billion, with sales up 14.3% year over year. Zebra Technologies Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Zebra beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $4.75 versus $4.21 expected and revenue of $1.50 billion versus $1.48 billion, with sales up 14.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $18.30-$18.70, above consensus, and also guided Q2 EPS to $4.20-$4.50, topping expectations. Zebra Technologies Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Outlook

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $18.30-$18.70, above consensus, and also guided Q2 EPS to $4.20-$4.50, topping expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management also lifted annual sales growth expectations, citing strong automation demand and broad-based segment growth, which suggests the industrial spending backdrop may be improving. Zebra Technologies lifts annual sales forecast on strong automation demand

Management also lifted annual sales growth expectations, citing strong automation demand and broad-based segment growth, which suggests the industrial spending backdrop may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted Zebra as a potential bellwether for a broader industrial recovery, with stronger warehouse and logistics spending supporting the stock. MarketBeat Zebra Technologies page

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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