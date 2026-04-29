Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) CEO Acquires $616,700.00 in Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) CEO Leon Moulder, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $616,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,786,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,470,007.18. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts: Sign Up

Zenas BioPharma Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 491,152 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,586. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter worth $4,219,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,667,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,402,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,691,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Zenas BioPharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zenas BioPharma

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zenas BioPharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zenas BioPharma wasn't on the list.

While Zenas BioPharma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here