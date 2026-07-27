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Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Up 9.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Zeta Global logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Zeta Global shares rose 9.1% to approximately $20.87, with trading volume below the stock’s average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: MarketBeat reports a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $28.33, although ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company, while an insider recently sold 7,500 shares; Zeta Global has a $5.19 billion market capitalization and currently reports a negative price-to-earnings ratio.
  • Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global.

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.8680. 4,213,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,760,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,717 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock worth $227,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,907 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $121,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,582,446 shares of the company's stock worth $113,603,000 after buying an additional 673,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,776 shares of the company's stock worth $102,030,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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