Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 121,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,311. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 91,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $853,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,417,603. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $96,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $572,334.82. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock worth $1,062,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company's stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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