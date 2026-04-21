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Zigup (LON:ZIG) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Zigup logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zigup hit a new 52-week high — shares traded as high as GBX 423 and last at GBX 422.50 on Tuesday, with 50,156 shares changing hands (previous close GBX 416.50).
  • Key metrics: 50-day moving average GBX 396.29, 200-day moving average GBX 373.89, market cap £960.28 million, P/E 11.34 and beta 1.06, reflecting recent upward momentum and valuation context.
  • Zigup (formerly Redde Northgate) is a leading integrated mobility solutions provider offering vehicle rental, fleet and accident management, repairs, EVs, charging solutions and consultancy to businesses, fleets, insurers and OEMs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Zigup.

Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 423 and last traded at GBX 422.50, with a volume of 50156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50.

Zigup Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.89. The company has a market cap of £960.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About Zigup

(Get Free Report)

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance. The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy. The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter - through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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