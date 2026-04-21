Zigup (LON:ZIG) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

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Zigup Price Performance

Shares of Zigup Plc ( LON:ZIG Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 423 and last traded at GBX 422.50, with a volume of 50156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.89. The company has a market cap of £960.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance. The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy. The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter - through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur.

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