Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 112.01% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.45.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.9%

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 86,175 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,974. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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