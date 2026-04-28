Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.550 EPS.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 254.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zimmer Biomet

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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