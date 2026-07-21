Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock's previous close.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ ZION traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.44 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,477,126 shares of the bank's stock worth $430,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,888,064 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,319 shares of the bank's stock valued at $184,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 711,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,243 shares of the bank's stock worth $173,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Further Reading

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