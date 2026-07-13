Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $877.1510 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $263,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,211 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,404 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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