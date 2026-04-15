ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session's volume of 68,641 shares.The stock last traded at $3.1550 and had previously closed at $3.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ZKH Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZKH Group has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZKH

ZKH Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $501.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ZKH Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $365.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ZKH Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZKH Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZKH Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZKH Group in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company's stock.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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