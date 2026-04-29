Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as low as $112.97 and last traded at $113.9670, with a volume of 2338846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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