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Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • UBS Group cut its price target for Zoetis from $136 to $130 and kept a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 10.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed — seven Buys, seven Holds and one Sell with a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target of $151.75; notable calls include Citigroup's $145 "buy" and BofA raising its target to $140.
  • Shares traded at $117.36 with a market cap of $49.36B and a P/E of 19.47; Zoetis beat recent quarterly estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.00–$7.10 (street ~7.02).
  • Interested in Zoetis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company's current price.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 291,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company's stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 261,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company's stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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