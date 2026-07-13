Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $770,801.20 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,219,041.60. This represents a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Zoom Communications Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,418 shares of the company's stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 133.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 58,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,527,000 after acquiring an additional 161,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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