ZoomInfo Technologies' (GTM) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Mizuho's price target points to a potential downside of 26.11% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.46.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 32.8%

GTM opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. The trade was a 20.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,171 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,100,675 shares of the company's stock worth $90,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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