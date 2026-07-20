ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock's previous close.

GTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.93.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director Domenic Maida bought 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,428,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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