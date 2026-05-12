ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.13.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GTM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,670,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $310.2 million , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to $1.10-$1.12 , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Article Title

Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Article Title

Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and Q2 revenue to $300 million-$303 million , both below analyst expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about and Q2 revenue to , both below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of a restructuring pivot, which signals cost pressure and slower growth expectations. Article Title

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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