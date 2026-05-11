ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GTM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

GTM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 18,504,287 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. The trade was a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,326,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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