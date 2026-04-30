Zymeworks (ZYME) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $24.3740 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 76.56%. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.4%

ZYME opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.20. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Zymeworks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zymeworks from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks' innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

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